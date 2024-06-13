Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $507,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

