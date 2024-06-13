Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases 9,809 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

