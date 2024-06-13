Black Maple Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banner were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 35,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

BANR opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

