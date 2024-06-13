Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 17,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,461,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $752.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

