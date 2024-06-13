Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 3,628 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 94,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $528.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.