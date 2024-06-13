Blackstone Inc. Acquires 49,800 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

