Blackstone Inc. Buys 156,215 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,215 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HESM opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.49. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

