Blackstone Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.2% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $277,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of MAA opened at $137.34 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

