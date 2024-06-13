Blackstone Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,238,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

