Blackstone Inc. Buys Shares of 347,494 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 246,596 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,626,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 204,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $930,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

