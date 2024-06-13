Blackstone Inc. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.93 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

