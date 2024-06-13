Blackstone Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blackstone Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,380,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,122,583 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 9.3% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 4.75% of Energy Transfer worth $2,061,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

