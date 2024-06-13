Blackstone Inc. Has $372.21 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 912,694 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $372,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 250,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WES opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

