Blackstone Inc. Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ITB opened at $104.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

