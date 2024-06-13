Blackstone Inc. Purchases 1,433,616 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares during the quarter. Kinetik makes up 1.6% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Kinetik worth $349,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $7,181,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $31,589,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,092,621 shares of company stock worth $441,937,951. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.83. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.