Blackstone Inc. Purchases 3,554,989 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 3.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 4.23% of Targa Resources worth $820,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $121.48 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.