Blackstone Inc. Purchases 375,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.27% of AerCap worth $42,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $90.99 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

