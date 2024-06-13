Blackstone Inc. Sells 160,000 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

