Blackstone Inc. Sells 28,917 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $61,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

