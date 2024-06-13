Blackstone Inc. Takes $4.42 Million Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

