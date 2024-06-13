Blackstone Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Blackstone Inc. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,279 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 1.2% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned about 1.43% of Pembina Pipeline worth $269,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 482,067 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

