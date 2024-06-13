Blue Door Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 7.0% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

