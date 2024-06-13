Blue Door Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

