Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys Shares of 162,592 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. LendingTree comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 1.25% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 47.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

