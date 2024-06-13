Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $16.50 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,625 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 46,403 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up approximately 3.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Perficient worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

