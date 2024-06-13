Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 36,491 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for about 2.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mattel worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

