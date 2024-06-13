Blue Grotto Capital LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,000. General Electric makes up 2.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,532,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 61,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,144,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $268,519,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Shares of GE opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

