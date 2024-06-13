Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 3,377.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Shares of BSFC stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $104.00.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.