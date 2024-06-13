Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 13.5% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Guardant Health worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.