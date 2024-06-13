BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $374,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock worth $8,928,641. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $428.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

