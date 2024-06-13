BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $530.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.