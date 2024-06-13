BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 38,009 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,009 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Manchester United by 37.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Manchester United by 57.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Manchester United by 290.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Manchester United by 7.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after buying an additional 279,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

