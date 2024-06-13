Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 12.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,440,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
