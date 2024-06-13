Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

