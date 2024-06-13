Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.7% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

APD opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

