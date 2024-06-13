Boone Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 367,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,008,000. CVS Health comprises about 6.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

