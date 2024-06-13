Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $493.15 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.89 and a 200-day moving average of $506.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

