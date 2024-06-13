Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

NYSE:BXP opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

