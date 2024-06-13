Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

