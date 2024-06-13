Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Markel Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,557.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,554.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,486.05.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

