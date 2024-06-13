Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 276.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679,318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

