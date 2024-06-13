Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 118,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MODG opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

