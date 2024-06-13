Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

