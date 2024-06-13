Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,457 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

