Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,197,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $178,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of American Express by 519.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in American Express by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.