Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 6,898 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $54,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $427.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

