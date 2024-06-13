Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

