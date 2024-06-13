Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $140.29 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $140.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

