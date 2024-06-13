Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

