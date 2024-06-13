Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

